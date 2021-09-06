Heritage Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,472,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,675,873. The company has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

