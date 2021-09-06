Heritage Trust Co Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co owned 0.28% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

JMBS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 52,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,547. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

