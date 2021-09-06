Heritage Trust Co Buys 1,711 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.00. 6,848,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,638,447. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

