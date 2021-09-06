Heritage Trust Co Acquires 6,410 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 97.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,675 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,566 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,188,000 after acquiring an additional 832,639 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,173,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,844,000 after buying an additional 771,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $307.43. 786,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.