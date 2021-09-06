Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 78 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $6.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,575.31. The stock had a trading volume of 66,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,989. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $926.88 and a one year high of $1,594.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,486.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,317.48.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.