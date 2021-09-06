Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Roche by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 174,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 644,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,415. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

