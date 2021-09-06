Hemenway Trust Co LLC Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after acquiring an additional 73,832 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,071,196,000 after buying an additional 265,476 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.39. 1,464,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,581. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.