Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded down $3.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,012. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

