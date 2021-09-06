Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $25.28 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.5% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $25,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,466,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,287. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

