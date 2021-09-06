Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $17.77 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.8% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $17,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 60.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,370 shares of company stock valued at $340,405 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

