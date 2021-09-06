HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €57.00 ($67.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

ETR HLE traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €60.68 ($71.39). The stock had a trading volume of 85,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 12 month high of €68.72 ($80.85).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

