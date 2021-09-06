Helix Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Helix has a total market cap of $165,581.68 and $3.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00018921 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001201 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000719 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

