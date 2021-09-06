Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1) Insider John Ian Stalker Purchases 243,900 Shares

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1) insider John Ian Stalker purchased 243,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £19,512 ($25,492.55).

Shares of LON HE1 opened at GBX 8.97 ($0.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £55.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.28. Helium One Global Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 29 ($0.38).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Helium One Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

