Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Heartland Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Heartland Express by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 150,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,392. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

