Head to Head Contrast: Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) & Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) and Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Karat Packaging and Myers Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Myers Industries $510.37 million 1.60 $36.77 million $0.85 26.53

Myers Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Karat Packaging and Myers Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00 Myers Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Karat Packaging presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.57%. Myers Industries has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.30%. Given Myers Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Myers Industries is more favorable than Karat Packaging.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and Myers Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A Myers Industries 4.76% 17.04% 8.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Myers Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Myers Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Myers Industries beats Karat Packaging on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles. The company was founded by Louis Myers and Meyer Myers in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

