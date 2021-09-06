HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACRS. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.13.

ACRS opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

