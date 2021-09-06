Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,658,000 after purchasing an additional 173,575 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,845,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,693 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,334,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,496,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.