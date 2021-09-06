Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,328,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,111,000 after purchasing an additional 105,512 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

