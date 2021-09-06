Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NMI were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 100,053 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NMIH. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of NMIH opened at $22.12 on Monday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.