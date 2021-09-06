Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $516,000 in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZNTL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $740,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $158,065.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,302,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,977 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZNTL opened at $66.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $68.66.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.