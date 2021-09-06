Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $549,000 Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,813 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.