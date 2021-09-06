Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,300 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 57.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American States Water were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 210,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 45,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,324 shares of company stock worth $1,106,877 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AWR opened at $93.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.95. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

