Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,942 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $61.22. 3,608,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,078,405. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.