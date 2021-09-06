Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 134.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at $476,000. Burney Co. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 269,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,233. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.