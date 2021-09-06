Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,473 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $19,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.71. 7,443,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,985,707. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.