Guess?, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Guess? has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Guess? has a dividend payout ratio of -642.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Guess? to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

NYSE GES opened at $23.87 on Monday. Guess? has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guess? stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

