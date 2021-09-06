GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REVG opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 181.44 and a beta of 2.68.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

