GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 345 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BancFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th.

BANF stock opened at $55.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. As a group, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

