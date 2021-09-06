GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGC opened at $24.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

