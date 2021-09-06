GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.22% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATNM stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $135.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.03. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

ATNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

