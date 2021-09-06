GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) & Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Head to Head Contrast

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II alerts:

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Rockwell Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 13,406.25 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Rockwell Automation $6.33 billion 5.94 $1.02 billion $7.68 42.19

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Rockwell Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockwell Automation 1 8 4 0 2.23

Rockwell Automation has a consensus price target of $279.64, indicating a potential downside of 13.69%. Given Rockwell Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rockwell Automation is more favorable than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Profitability

This table compares GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and Rockwell Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88% Rockwell Automation 22.82% 53.06% 13.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc. engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise. The Control Products and Solutions segment combines a portfolio of intelligent motor control and industrial control products, application expertise, and project management capabilities. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.