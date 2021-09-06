Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) One Day Volume Tops $513.00

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a total market cap of $779,552.18 and $513.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00064314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00121814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.77 or 0.00809402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047221 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

