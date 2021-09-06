Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.36 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Grin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $30.36 million and $2.89 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,832.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.41 or 0.07582862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00438633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $751.36 or 0.01449592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00139598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.00600694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.61 or 0.00603110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00374480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 82,963,800 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.