Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.83.

NYSE GEF opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57. Greif has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $68.81.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Greif during the second quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Greif by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Greif by 157.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Greif during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Greif during the second quarter worth $96,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

