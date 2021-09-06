Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Has $17.94 Million Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lowered its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170,875 shares during the quarter. The Brink’s comprises about 19.4% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd owned 0.47% of The Brink’s worth $17,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Brink’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

BCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.08. The company had a trading volume of 212,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

