Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $810.50

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 810.50 ($10.59) and last traded at GBX 786 ($10.27), with a volume of 8976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 794 ($10.37).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 760.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,226.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

