Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stake Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 238.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 113,768 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after purchasing an additional 59,448 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 38,017 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $149.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.62. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 415.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,486 shares of company stock valued at $49,688,815 over the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

