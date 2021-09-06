Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,810 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 190,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.47. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

