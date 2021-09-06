Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.20). Golar LNG reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLNG. TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 432.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 85,118 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 12.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 259.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 821,102 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $11.66 on Monday. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

