Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after buying an additional 173,664 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,149,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,571,000 after buying an additional 132,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Globant by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,610,000 after buying an additional 131,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

GLOB opened at $331.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 187.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.70. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $332.60.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

