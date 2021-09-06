Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 6,914 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,753,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,611,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,032,869,000 after acquiring an additional 533,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $154.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

