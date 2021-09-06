Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $165.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Payments agreement with AWS expands its reach and provides a strong global marketing partnership. Its pact with Google will advance its technology-enabled distribution strategy. The buyout of Total System Services widely exposed it to the fast-evolving payments market, globally. Its cost-cutting measures will aid its margins. Its operating cash flows have been improving over the years, which boost investments. A strong solvency position bodes well. A favorable guidance for 2021 buoys investors confidence. However, its commercial card business is likely to remain stressed as corporate travel is still expected to be depressed throughout 2021. Lower ROE than its industry average makes the stock unattractive. This shows its inefficiency in using its shareholders’ funds.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.00.

GPN opened at $158.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

