General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $57.77. 2,270,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

