General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,793,000 after purchasing an additional 100,277 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $188,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 531.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,743. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

