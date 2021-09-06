Gems (GEM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,684.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $517,812.84 and $2,684.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00069625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00016728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00148389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.39 or 0.00796543 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

