Gemini Dollar Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $222.20 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 222,274,024 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

