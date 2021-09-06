Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Director Darcy Will Purchases 1,950 Shares

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Director Darcy Will acquired 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.04 per share, with a total value of C$15,685.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$441,478.85.

Darcy Will also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Darcy Will acquired 525 shares of Gamehost stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.98 per share, with a total value of C$4,191.23.

On Friday, August 20th, Darcy Will acquired 2,275 shares of Gamehost stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.57 per share, with a total value of C$17,212.42.

Shares of TSE:GH opened at C$8.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80. Gamehost Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.20 and a 12-month high of C$8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.21.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

