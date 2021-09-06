FY2022 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.03.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on TXG. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.18.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$14.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 3.65. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.67 and a 1 year high of C$22.35.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.