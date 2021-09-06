FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a report issued on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.98 million.

KL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.83.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$52.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$50.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.27. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,511,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,535,760. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

