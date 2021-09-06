FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

KRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

KRG opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 347,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 70,214 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 85,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

